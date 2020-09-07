Distraught father appeals for help to find missing daughter





A family in Nairobi is appealing for help to find their daughter who got lost in the city last month.

Joseph Koko, the father of the girl, said his daughter has been missing for more than a month now.

He said that Monica Atieno Koko went missing on August 6, 2020, the day they were to travel back to Mombasa after the lifting of the lockdown in Nairobi where they were being hosted by a friend in Umoja Estate.

Mr Koko said that he left his daughter at Nacico Chambers at the junction of Moi Avenue and Tom Mboya Street to check on their bus booking status and also do some errands but on coming back, he did not find her.

“When I came back after an hour, I was told by people I found there that she had followed me. I tried to trace her in town but I could not find her,” narrated Mr Koko who is currently being hosted by a friend in Kariobangi South.

He then reported the disappearance at the Central Police Station the following day under OB number 102/07/08/2020.

13TH BIRTHDAY

“I’m yet to get any communication from the police. I have been going there ever since but nothing has been forthcoming. She was 12 years then but she was to celebrate her 13th birthday this month,” he said.

He explained how they have endured pain and agony while trying to find their daughter. He added that they have been tossed from one office to the other, waiting for hours on end at the Central Police Station.

“I cannot imagine the torture, mental or otherwise, the young girl is going through wherever she is,” said the distraught father.

Monica is a Class 7 pupil at Gates Academy in Migori County.

“She has had an excellent academic record since Class One despite changing schools several times due to the financial difficulties we have been facing. She is humble and of excellent character and playful even with age mates.”