No more peeing stress, disposable female urination funnels are finally here

It happens mostly to women, while in the company of a group of friends and you are all on a road trip to a planned vacation at a known destination.

All is well until nature calls while you are in the middle of nowhere but you have to pee.

In this situation, you either hold it in or try your luck at a nearby bush.

PEEING STRESS

But this does not have to be the case anymore, thanks to Dada Dada Kenya.

Francis Mwangi Kimani the founder of Dada Dada Kenya has come up with a gadget that aids women in peeing with no stress when in such circumstances.

The Disposable Female Urination Funnels, helps women to urinate in comfort.

“Dada Dada is a line of hygiene products our lead product is the disposable female urination funnel that is aimed at helping women pee in comfort because in our country most of the public toilets are not very clean and this will help women from contracting Urinary Tract Infections (UTI), from dirty toilets or holding your urine for long,” Kimani said.

Mr Kimani worked in the marketing industry after finishing his studies on Media Science at Moi University but when he became unemployed he decided to think of something to do to generate an income for himself.

“I have always been interested with anything to do with hygiene so I started researching and this is where I landed,” he says.

POSITIVE FEEDBACK

The Disposable Female Urination Funnels that were mostly available were reusable ones made from rubber. So he decided to make his different and come up with a disposable type.

“I decided to go with disposable female urination funnels because of hygiene in such kind of places like public toilets getting a sanitizer and water is another thing. I researched for a whole year and finally came up with a design. The funnel is made from paper, which is one hundred percent biodegradable, and is locally made,” he explained.

Mr Kimani then gave out samples to his female friends and his mother to try and give him feedback.

They all came back with positive feedback.

The product he says is already a bestseller.

“This is the go to pack for women especially if planning to go on road trips or going out clubbing or any outdoor event, you just Susu bila stress,” he says.