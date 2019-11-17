Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Life

Discovery of the bodies of slain mother and her two children breaks many hearts

By Keshi Ndirangu November 17th, 2019 2 min read

The discovery of three bodies believed to be of the estranged wife of a military officer and their two children who disappeared three weeks ago have evoked angry reactions from Kenyans online.

The three bodies were found buried in a shallow grave at Thingithu Estate in Nanyuki on Saturday evening.

OTHER ARTICLES

MAIN SUSPECT

Major Peter Mugure of Laikipia Airbase in Nanyuki, who is the main suspect in the triple homicide, led the police to an abandoned cemetery in Thingithu Estate, barely a kilometre from the army base.

This after he had been grilled for more than 24 hours at Nanyuki Police Station and at his house inside the army barracks following his arrest on Thursday.

After about 30 minutes of analysis and digging, police found three gunny bags in containing decomposing bodies which were tied up using plastic ropes inside the shallow grave.

HEINOUS CRIME

Joyce Syombua, 31, and her children Shanice Maua, 10, and Prince Michael, 5, were reported missing on October 27 after spending two days at Major Mwaura’s home. They had arrived at the Laikipia barracks on October 25.

After the news went viral Kenyans took to social media to express their anger over the senseless killings, making Major Mugure a top trending topic on Twitter on Sunday.

Many wondered how someone in his right mind could commit such a heinous crime.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Hawk-eyed traveler catches KAA using counterfeit Microsoft...