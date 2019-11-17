Discovery of the bodies of slain mother and her two children breaks many hearts

The discovery of three bodies believed to be of the estranged wife of a military officer and their two children who disappeared three weeks ago have evoked angry reactions from Kenyans online.

The three bodies were found buried in a shallow grave at Thingithu Estate in Nanyuki on Saturday evening.

MAIN SUSPECT

Major Peter Mugure of Laikipia Airbase in Nanyuki, who is the main suspect in the triple homicide, led the police to an abandoned cemetery in Thingithu Estate, barely a kilometre from the army base.

This after he had been grilled for more than 24 hours at Nanyuki Police Station and at his house inside the army barracks following his arrest on Thursday.

After about 30 minutes of analysis and digging, police found three gunny bags in containing decomposing bodies which were tied up using plastic ropes inside the shallow grave.

HEINOUS CRIME

Joyce Syombua, 31, and her children Shanice Maua, 10, and Prince Michael, 5, were reported missing on October 27 after spending two days at Major Mwaura’s home. They had arrived at the Laikipia barracks on October 25.

After the news went viral Kenyans took to social media to express their anger over the senseless killings, making Major Mugure a top trending topic on Twitter on Sunday.

Many wondered how someone in his right mind could commit such a heinous crime.

Women women women! Please listen, if a man hits you once the chances of him stoping is ZERO! no loving mature sensible man lays his hands on a woman no matter what. If he hits you, LEAVE! Theres no love there, he is not your parent ati anakuchapa juu anakupenda! #petermugure — The Guy (@TheRealisticGuy) November 17, 2019

#petermugure The guy will plead not guilty and the case will take three years. He will be released on bail like nothing happened. Poor Kenyans. Killers of Sharon, Musando, Keino and Kohen just to mention a few are out here with us. @dkmaraga @WilliamsRuto @StateHouseKenya @K24Tv — Nehe miah💎 (@kamau_nehemiah) November 17, 2019

I hope you are not supporting this actions. Your own blood??? Or If not, innocent souls, seeing them crying and making last kicks, calling Baba forgive us😭😭😭😭 nooooo help us God. May this sauls Rest in peace. #PeterMugure pic.twitter.com/JJxKABj9Bt — Hon. Devis Nangiro, HSC.🇰🇪 (@lokubwal) November 16, 2019

So people are on here to justify murder with depression, this kind of flawed thinking is what’s killing societies #petermugure #FreeUplive — OMOLOS🇰🇪 (@IamGabrielOmolo) November 17, 2019

I was really praying for a different outcome, that Joyce Syombua and her little angels would return safely to their loved ones.

May your killers never know peace and may justice be served.

😭😭😭😭#nanyuki #petermugure — Isaac Waihenya (@IsaacWaihenya) November 17, 2019