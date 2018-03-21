PHOTO | SCREENSHOT

So, how hard is it for a man to change a baby’s dirty diaper?

A man took a video of himself attempting the act but only ended out demonstrating how “hard” it is for some men to change a baby’s diaper.

The video, shared widely online, appears to have been shot in a living room, with the toddler laid on a carpeted floor.

The unidentified man starts off by making funny voices to the child as he rolls up the baby’s t-shirt.

The task however gets difficult when he finally opens the baby’s diaper strap. He makes throwing up noises, showing how revolted he is by the act, before running away from the camera to find a suitable place to vomit.

He then comes back with a trash bin that he uses to “vomit” repeatedly.

BURST IN GIGGLES

Ironically his actions cause the toddler laying on the floor to burst in giggles. This continues throughout the four minute video.

Kenyans online gave varied reactions with most bashing the man.

“Mtoi anafikiri ni drama kama video,” said one online user.

“I like the way the baby is having fun out of it,” wrote another online user.

“Aache upusi. Yeye haendangi choo,” asked another online user.

“The baby is finding it funny and laughing soo innocently,” commented one online user.

“That kid is very patient wengine wangeamka nayo,” remarked another online user.

“Woi where’s the mother? Men need to know these things walai,” said one online user.

“Respect women no mother can do whatever this big for nothing dad is doing, shame on you,” commented another online user.

“Kwani this guy poops honey yawa,” said another online user.

“It’s a hard task respect those who does it daily,” wrote one online user.

“Ata mi huwa inanishinda kwanza akitapika huwa yangu ishatoka mbele yake. I think its nature,” said another online user.

“I can understand this guy it’s not like it’s everyone cup of tea to change diapers,” said one online user.

“He is lucky the baby is a polite one wengine wangeshakimbia messing everywhere,” wrote another online user.

“Kwani yeye hapupu akwende huko,” commented another online user.





