Diamond: I’m ready to get married

Bongo flava artiste Diamond Platnumz performs on stage at the 28th edition of Koroga Festival at Hell's Gate national Park in Naivasha. PHOTO | THOMAS MATIKO.

Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz says he is now ready to get married.

The Bongoflava star, real name Naseeb Juma, expressed these sentiments during a visit to his hometown of Tandale in Tanzania where he distributed goodies including hard cash to thousands of residents on Eid.

The goodies included rice, meat, and cash, mainly to the less fortunate as they celebrated the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The Waah hitmaker also clarified that much as he was giving back to the community, the move offered an opportunity to meet with his fans from the neighbourhood where he was raised.

He also suggested to journalists he could quit bachelorhood in the next year.

“Ndoa inapangwa an Mwenyezi Mungu, labda hiyo Eid nyingine ikifika nitakuwa nishaoa, Inshallah (It is important to involve God in (my) marriage plans when he has plans for me to marry before the next Eid, I will,”)

The 32-year old is rated among the most popular and successful musicians in Africa.

But his personal life has been littered with drama after drama especially with reports he’d fathered kids with different ladies in his native Tanzania, Uganda, and Kenya.

He did not clarify, however, if he could be tying the knot with any of his baby mamas who include Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan.