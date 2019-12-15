Destitute man hangs himself, leaves behind six-page suicide note

A 37-year-old man on Friday hanged himself in his rented house and left a six-page suicide note justifying his death.

Kelvin Majiwa, a Mombasa resident explained that neglect by his family and friends, economic hardship, deteriorating health, and going for days on an empty stomach were some of the reasons that drove him to suicide.

He also accused his brother, sisters and most of his friends of “abandoning him in his hour of need.”

The deceased, who lived alone and had a chronic disease, further explained that since he got sick, he never had any close family member or friend to turn to while seeking food and money for treatment.

“My brother and sisters have a lot of money to spend for the holidays, yet I am here languishing under disease and malnutrition,” wrote Majiwa.

He vowed to haunt his siblings, saying, “they will never know peace for neglecting me.”

He claimed that his brother sold their family land in Migori, and he never allocated even a single coin for his treatment.

He described how he used to help pay his brothers rent when he had a stable job.

“I spent at least Sh60,000 on my brother’s house rent. After losing the job, and becoming ill, he refused to assist me. I remember he even declined to help me with Sh500 for a hemoglobin test,” he lamented.

According to the deceased, his brother blatantly refused to come to his rescue despite having a well-paying job.

He also listed some of his friends, who helped him while he was ailing including the owner of a local restaurant as some of the people who came to his aid in his hour of need.

The remains of the deceased were taken to Coast Provincial General Hospital mortuary.