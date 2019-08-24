De’Mathew’s first wife pledges full support for co-wife

The first wife of the late Benga maestro John Mwangi Ng’ang’a alias John De’Mathew, Sabina Wairimu, has told critics to keep off her affairs with her co-wife, Caroline Waithira.

Wairimu who spoke to mourners after reading her tribute said there were some people inciting them but vowed to defy them.

She said the second wife respected her as the first wife and that nothing could come between them saying the deceased had taught them to respect each other.

“No one will come between us. I recognize Ms Waithira as the second wife and she respects me. In fact, when the late could not get his favourite shirt, I could call her to ask whether it was in her home. Our children love each other and it is hard to know which one belongs to which mother,” she said.

“But there are some people trying to incite us, but let them know that we are strong than ever. I will take up John De’Mathew’s roles and continue supporting Ms Waithira and all her children.”

She said the late singer was a symbol of unity in their family and was a peace loving man.

A PARTNER

She described him as a partner, friend, a wonderful and loving man, a man of the people and a man full of life.

On her part, the second wife described De’Mathew as a man who gave her a life and who fought for her at all times.

“There was no dull moment for us and it was the best decision ever to marry him. I will now be the father of our children now that you taught me,” Ms Waithira said.

His first born child Jane Waithira eulogised the late singer as a father figure saying if it was money that could save him, the whole country could contribute to save his life.

In a moving tribute through a song, Ms Waithira said the family has been dealt a major blow.

“Sleep well, if it was money needed to save your life, I believe everybody in the country would have contributed to save you but what can we say? We shall meet in future,” she said.

Hundreds of artistes and mourners turned up for the event to give him the last respects.

The artistes were led by Kikuyu musicians Muigai Njoroge, Ben Githae, Peter Kigia, Loise Kim, Epha Maina, Timona Mburu, Lady Wanja among others.

The mourners and the artistes wore outfits with a picture of the late musician to express their love and support to the late.