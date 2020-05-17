Deaths that have hit prominent Kenyan families in recent times

Just like is the case everywhere else, the wealthy in Kenya appear to always have their way and say on just about everything. Except for death.

Tecra Muigai’s abrupt death is the latest in a string of sudden deaths that have hit prominent families in Kenya, leaving behind a trail of heartbreak, tears and plenty of controversy.

Here is a breakdown of some of the recent cases.

1. Fidel Odinga – This is the standout case, perhaps. The gigantic son of Kenya’s politician Raila Amollo Odinga was shockingly found dead in his bedroom one morning in 2015. He was 45. The death shook the entire country and for once left the normally abrasive Odinga emotional in public. The cause of Fidel’s death has never been made public to date.

2. John Macharia – The son of media mogul and prominent business, SK Macharia, died suddenly in 2018. Police later confirmed the younger Macharia, also a prominent businessman sped his way to death in a freak accident in his 2016 Porsche 911 Turbo S along the Southern bypass in Nairobi.

3. Tecra Muigai – The daughter of Keroche Breweries owners Joseph and Tabitha Karanja recently succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Nairobi. Doctors say the injuries are consistent with a fall and police have arrested her elderly boyfriend Omar Lali to assist with investigations. Until she met her death, Tecra worked as the head of strategy and innovation at her parents’ brewery.

4. Joseph Nyakundi – The 29-year old succumbed to bullet wounds in 2019. His dad, prominent lawyer Assa admitted to pulling the trigger to discharge the bullet that ended his son’s life. Police insist he murdered his son after a brawl. The incident happened inside the lawyer’s car.

5. Githae Kireani – Perhaps the little known of this five-some. Githae Kiereini, son of billionaire businessman Jeremiah Kiereini was found dead at his Nairobi home in 2017.

The 42-year-old’s lifeless body was discovered by a worker who called police. Police said the body had no visible injuries. Until his death, he served as head of communications, Liberty Kenya Holdings, where the business tycoon had a significant stake.