Crafty burglars mollify watch dog with dish of githeri as they rob homestead

A family in Muteng’uri village in Kipipiri is counting loses after thieves broke into their homestead and stole items of unknown value.

The incident, which happened at the weekend, has left the area residents astonished after it emerged that the family dog which was guarding the homestead had been pacified with a dish of githeri by the burglars.

Outcry as thieves break into home in Muteng’uri, Kipipiri Constituency in Nyandarua County, feed dog with githeri before stealing items of unknown value pic.twitter.com/lbLvdRKlcp — The African Voice (@teddyeugene) September 23, 2019

According to one family member, who spoke to Hot 96, the dog was so full that it was able to bark as the thieves moved from one house to the other in the homestead.

“Nilikuwa natoka kanisani kama kawaida nikashanga kupatana na sufuria ya githeri, hapo nikaona milango yote imefunguliwa. Nikangundua kuna watu walikuja wakapee mbwa githeri wakapata nafasi ya kuingia kwa nyumba na wakachukua manguo yote,” said woman.

Area residents expressed shock by how the thieves thought of feeding the dog with githeri to keep it calm as they went about their business.