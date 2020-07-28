Covid-19 deaths inch closer to 300 with 14 new fatalities

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe at Nakuru provincial hospital in Nakuru town during daily National briefing on COVID-19 status on July 16, 2020. PHOTO/CHEBOITE KIGEN

Fourteen more patients have died in the past 24 hours raising total Covid-19 fatalities in Kenya to 299.

The total number of persons infected by Covid-19 has risen to 18,581 after 606 people tested positive for the disease within the same period.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Tuesday said that 583 are Kenyans while 23 are foreigners.

Of the new infections, 409 are male while 197 are female. The youngest is a four-month-old infant while the oldest is 85.

Nairobi has 448, Kiambu 54, Kajiado 25, Machakos 15, Uasin Gishu 11, Nakuru 11, Kericho nine, Busia seven, and Mombasa seven.

CS Kagwe noted that Embakasi constituency has now become a coronavirus hotspot.

“If you are living in Embakasi area you need to know that Embakasi is a hotspot area and further measures may have to be taken for containment of the disease,” Mr Kagwe said.

Some 75 patients have been discharged from various hospitals, bringing the total number of discharges to 7,908.

“We want to say thank you to our healthcare workers and for them to continue the very good work that they are doing,” he said.