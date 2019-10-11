Court issues arrest warrant for Buruburu woman who assaulted ex-boyfriend

A warrant of arrest is out for a 29-year old Buruburu woman accused of assaulting and injuring her ex-boyfriend.

Lena Maingi is accused of hitting Henry Ndirangu with a stone occasioning him bodily harms on September 20.

Ndirangu met Maingi on his way home at about 9pm and she confronted him.

Maingi is said to have picked a stone and hit Ndirangu during the argument.

Ndirangu was rescued by passersby and motorists who restrained Maingi from further assaulting him. They then took him to a hospital.

Maingi is out on police bail and was expected at the Makandara law courts on Wednesday to plead to charges of unlawful assault but made a no show.

Her cash bail was forfeited. The matter will be mentioned on October 25.