County boss now claims villager slaughtered dog after ‘it ate his chicken’

A man who was arrested on Thursday for slaughtering and cooking a dog did not commit the act out of hunger, this is according Tharaka Nithi County Commissioner, Beverly Opwora.

The county administrator claims Martin Munene committed the shocking act after the dog allegedly ate his chicken.

“About the reports making rounds of a man who allegedly cooked a dog due to hunger, I would want to make the record straight. The man had earlier recorded a statement with the area chief that he committed the act because the dog had eaten his chicken,” said the commissioner

Munene was apprehended on Thursday at his home in Karimba village where police found part of the dog meat boiling in a sufuria while the other had been stored in the house.

When Munene was questioned he said he decided to slaughter the dog due to hunger.

He alleged that he had not eaten anything for the three days and was preparing to have the dog meat with ugali.

After his arrest went viral, the Director of Public Prosecution, Noordin Haji ordered his immediate release and asked the County Criminal Investigation Officer to liaise with the county commissioner to provide the man with adequate food.