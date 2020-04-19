EXCLUSIVE: Meet Nairobi MCA who is on the front-line fighting Covid-19

Nairobi Nominated MCA Anitah Thumbi has set aside her Mheshimiwa title resumed her medical duties as a volunteer nurse in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

Anita, who practised nursing before joining politics, decided to volunteer at Waithaka Health Centre after the government said it needed more health workers in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“ I felt that the county is bigger than me, I couldn’t just stay at home knowing so well I’m skilled, and there is so much I can offer at this time,” Ms Thumbi told Nairobi News.

She is now raising awareness on safety and precautionary measures that pregnant and lactating mothers should observe to prevent Covid-19

The nominated MCA, who has practised nursing for several years, now reports to Waithaka Medical Centre every day at 8am.

Her day at the hospital ends at 4pm, and immediately she heads home to spend time with her son.

She also holds information forums with pregnant and lactating mothers.

NURSE BY PROFESSION

“I show them how to wear and dispose of masks, how to use sanitizers for mothers with newborns. We also talk about protecting babies from contacting coronavirus,” she said.

According to Thumbi, pregnant women require a unique mask so that they don’t suffocate.

Thumbi joined politics in 2013 but was nominated to Nairobi County Assembly in 2017 after working closely with Jubilee candidates in Nairobi under Warembo Na Uhuru.

At the County Assembly, she has shown her commitment to the health sector as she sponsored a bill on the Regulation of Private Hospitals Parking Fees.

Before joining politics, she worked at Aga Khan Hospital and Kiambu County Hospital.

Covid-19 cases have been growing steadily in the country since the first case was reported and the Ministry of Health has since directed all county governors to hire 5,000 skilled health workers to help battle the new coronavirus.

All level 4, 5 and 6 hospitals have also been directed to hire an additional 1,000 health workers with the rate of infection in the country set to grow.