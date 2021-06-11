Corazon: Motherhood has come at a price

Socialite Corazon Kwamboka and her bundle of joy. PHOTO | COURTESY

Socialite Corazon Kwamboka says motherhood has come at a price.

Via a post on social media, Kwamboka admits she’s lost some of her friends since she became a mum.

She also opened up on how being a mother completely changes one’s life.

“Becoming a mom, I lost a lot of single, no-children friends. They just couldn’t understand my new life. No one tells you how hard your social life will be hit 🤣😂,” she said.

Corazon now says that she appreciates every moment spent away from her baby Taiyari Kiarie.

“So every single moment away from my precious baby is taken with so much appreciation. I dress my best, show my thick thighs, makeup (mmmhh, hapa I’m still looking for help) and enjoy myself to the max,” she added.

After the birth of her son, Corazon Kwamboka revealed she struggled with postnatal distress.

Post-partum depression (PPD), also called postnatal depression, is a type of mood disorder associated with childbirth, affecting both sexes.

Symptoms may include extreme sadness, low energy, anxiety, crying episodes, irritability, and changes in sleeping or eating patterns.

She says she has been found crying for no reason, banging doors, and throwing herself to the floor.

“Every small thing would trigger me to go nuts. Like if the food did not have enough salt. I had such a hard time. Frankie tried, I mean, he really tried to make it easier, but I was just pushing him away,” she said.

Corazon and her friend Frankie recently had their first baby.