Cop forgives husband who stabbed and left her for dead

A policewoman who was on Sunday stabbed by her lover and left for dead during an alleged domestic row wants the charges against her lover withdrawn.

Police Constable Sharon Wamuyu told Nyahururu Chief Magistrate Judith Wanjala that she was not willing to continue with the attempted murder charges involving her husband Paul Okato.

Okato had been accused that on January 5, this year, he attempted to kill Ms Wamuyu by stabbing her two times.

But to the surprise of many, when Okato was arraigned in court on Tuesday, Ms Wamuyu requested the magistrate to have the charges against Okato, whom she claimed was her husband, withdrawn saying that she had already forgiven him.

Ms Wamuyu, a police officer attached to the Nyahururu police station, sustained serious knife stabs on her chest and left hand during the incident that occurred at the Nyahururu police line in Nyahururu town Laikipia County.

P3 FORM

Asked by the magistrate why she wanted such a serious charge withdrawn, Ms Wamuyu she said that the accused person was her husband and the incident occurred only as a result of a normal domestic quarrel.

The magistrate also raised concerns why the victim had not obtained a P3 form after the attack.

But Ms Wamuyu instead responded, “I am fine, and I am not willing to continue with the case. The accused person is my husband and I sustained the injuries as I was trying to defend myself.”

She added that she had made the decision out of her own free will, and had neither been threatened nor compelled to withdraw the charges.

The magistrate, however, directed probation officer Polycarp Wandera to file a probation report.

“Cases of domestic are becoming rampant. The probation officer should file a report on the root cause of the row between the two and submit it before the court,” directed the magistrate.

The police had also pressed attempted suicide charge against Okato which he denied.

The court heard that the accused person after stabbing the victim tried to commit suicide by hanging himself using a sisal rope.

The case will be mentioned on January 13, 2020.