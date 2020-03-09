Confessed bhang seller wants court to allow her revive chang’aa business

A woman pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking bhang before the Makadara Law Courts and appealed for leniency.

Rose Nyamwala admitted that she was found with 221 rolls of bhang, with a street value of Sh 4,420, which was not in proper medical form.

She is also facing an alternative count of being in possession of bhang against the Narcotics Drug and Psychotropic Substance Control Act.

Nyamwala said she sells bhang to earn a living because she is ailing.

Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga warned that accused that the offence attracts a life imprisonment and an alternative fine of not less than Sh 1 million.

The accused also told the court that she had started the illicit business because her chang’aa business had also collapsed and her husband is also sick.

She pleaded for leniency promising to stop selling bhang and resume her chang’aa business.

Nyaga remanded the accused until March 20, 2020 and ordered for her social inquiry report.