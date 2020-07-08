Compassionate Kenyans raise Sh2.1m for TPF alumnus Alvan Gatitu

Kenyans of goodwill have come to the rescue of singer and internet sensation Alvan Gatitu days after he revealed that he had been thrown out of his house over rent arrears.

Gatitu, who is a former Tusker Project Fame contestant and a popular figure on Tik Tok, on Sunday said that he came home to find his house locked, as the landlord demanded to be paid the arrears.

TRIBULATIONS

Touched by the celeb’s tribulations, Kenyans have now come to his rescue with generous contributions to help him get back on his feet.

On Tuesday, according to social media funds mobilizer Ndungu Nyoro, contributions for Gatitu had already reached Sh2.1 million.

“Yesterday (Monday) we were at Sh1.4million. Today (Tuesday), Kenyans have made it Sh2.1million! It’s unfathomable how this happened, but as a believer, I know God was in it. Alvan just needed to raise his voice,” Nyoro wrote on his Facebook page.

“Thank you Kenyans for saying it’s OK for a man to say he’s pressed. You know, making it possible for other men to speak out when need be,” he added.

THROWN OUT

While sharing his predicaments online through a video clip, Gatitu admitted that he had defaulted on rent, water, and electricity bills in recent months due to the effects of Covid-19 pandemic on his job.

“My landlady and landlord waliamua wako na shida zao na mimi nikaenda zangu so mimi nililala nje. Please note that as this was happening nilikuwa nimekatiwa maji na stima for one and a half weeks. Just trying to make ends meet… zimekataa because livelihood ya watu wengi imekuwa affected and business wasn’t working,” Gatitu said.

“I thought that this friend of mine could help me, but as soon as I got to her gate, she told the security guards not to let me in. I then explained my situation to the guards who laid out a carton for me in their storeroom and gave me a duvet as well,” a tearful Gatitu says in the video.

He said he tried to reach to some other friends who unfortunately said they could not accommodate him as they also have problems of their own.