Eight sex workers who allegedly robbed reveller after spiking his drink out on bail





Eight commercial sex workers, who were arrested at a brothel where a businessman lost Sh105,000 after his drink was spiked, have been granted bail after they pleaded guilty to prostitution charges.

Janet Nyaboke Nyareba, Wendy Mwaura, Shontel Wambui, Ashley Kendi, Kelly John Tomilson, Caroline Wambui, Faith Gakii and Damaris Kagedo were charged with the offence of living at Kipkabus Safari Club in Ngara, Nairobi, on earnings of prostitution contrary to section 154 of the penal code.

PROSTITUTION

The eight were arrested at the said brothel on July 18, 2020.

Charges against them read that they were jointly and knowingly living on earnings of prostitution. The accused persons pleaded guilty to the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Angelo Kithinji of Makadara Law Courts.

But they dined charges of stupefying in order to commit a felony by drugging Benjamin Wanderi and stealing Sh105,000 from him. The victim is still hospitalised after the incident.

MANAGING BROTHEL

Nyareba was separately charged with managing the brothel or being in charge of it. She is accused of permitting the premises to be used as a brothel or assisting in the management of the brothel, charges which she denied.

The suspects however accused officers from Kasarani Police Station of denying them their only source of income.

They claimed they were charged with offences unknown to them as their only activities at the brothel is prostitution. They were all freed on a cash bail of Sh20,000 each ahead of hearing scheduled to begin in September.

Orderlies were forced to move the commercial sex workers from the outdoor courtroom after they threatened to create a scene.