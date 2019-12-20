Comedian MCA Tricky graduates with degree in Mechanical Engineering

Churchill Show comedian Francis Munyao better known as MCA Tricky on Friday graduated from Kenyatta University with a bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering during the institution’s 47th graduation ceremony.

Known for posing as a street kid in the popular stand-up his comedy programme, MCA Tricky expressed joy at graduating by sharing several photos of himself during the ceremony.

“Indefinite joy. Thank you oh Lord,” he captioned the photos.

In another photo, a beaming MCA Tricky is seen posing alongside his parents.

According to the comedian, he will be having party which will be held tonight from 7pm at Verona Mall along Thika Superhighway.