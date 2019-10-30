Comedian Kevin Hart speaks out about his car accident – VIDEO

American comedian Kevin Hart has finally broken his silence over the road accident he was involved in last month.

The comedian sustained major back injuries during the accident that happened after his driver, Jared Black, lost control of the vehicle.

On Wednesday, Hart posted an emotional video on Instagram documenting his recovery.

“When God talks, you gotta listen. I swear, life is funny. Because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the thing that you needed most. And in this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down,” Hart said in the video.

“After my accident, I see things differently. I see life from a whole new perspective. My appreciation for life is through the roof,” he went on.

“I’m thankful for my family, my friends. I’m thankful for the people that simply ride with me and have been with me. Because you stood by me, my fans. I’m thankful for all of your love and support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Oct 29, 2019 at 8:51pm PDT



THANKFUL

“Don’t take today for granted because tomorrow’s not promised.

“I’m thankful for simply still being here, on the road to being a bigger and better version of me. I’m looking forward to an amazing 2020.”

The comedian also issued an official statement through his attorney, touching on the explosive topic of that fateful night when he and the driver of his car, Jared Black, were both seriously injured.

“I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery,” Hart said.

Rebecca Broxterman, Black’s fiancé, was riding in the back of the car, despite the rear seats having been removed and replaced with a sound system and storage compartments.