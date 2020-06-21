Come-we-stay boyfriend arrested after battering his pregnant girlfriend in Umoja

A resident of Umoja Innercore on Sunday morning escaped the wrath of angry neighbours who were threatening to lynch him for savagely assaulting his girlfriend who is four months pregnant.

Havi Obura is reported to have assaulted Sandra Adipo, who recently moved in with him, inside their house throughout Saturday night.

PARTY ANIMAL

The man claimed that his girlfriend had hosted a party for her a few friends in the house without his permission.

Ironically, Nairobi News learnt that it is the woman who has been hosting the man, while paying rent and providing for him.

The man is also said to be a party animal who benefits from the woman’s benevolence. Neighbours also said the man usually moves around suing the woman’s car.

On Sunday morning the caretaker of the apartment where the couple lives and several tenants had threatened to break the couple’s door after the man locked it from inside to evade arrest.

CRY FOR HELP

They complained that the woman had been seriously beaten up throughout the night, with her cries for help yielding no fruit since the door was locked from inside.

“Huyu msichana amepigwa usiku wote. Nilisikia akipiga nduru ili boyfriend wake asimpige kwa nyundo,” one neighbour told Nairobi News.

Later the caretaker came with police officers from Umoja 2 Chief’s Camp who arrested the suspect as neighbours bayed for his blood.

The woman, who sustained multiple injuries, was rushed to Aga Khan Hospital for treatment.