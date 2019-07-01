Collymore to be laid to rest tomorrow – VIDEO

Safaricom Chief Executive Officer, the late Bob Collymore will be buried on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 just a day after his death.

This was announced by Safaricom board chair Nicholas Ng’ang’a during a media briefing which was held hours after Collymore’s death.

However, the place, time and other details of the planned burial have not been made public.

Collymore died on Monday morning at his home in Nairobi and news of his death was shared through a statement by the chairman of Safaricom.

BATTLING CANCER

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing away of Robert Willam Collymore CEO of Safaricom PLC which occurred at his home in the morning of 1st July 2019,” read the statement from Safaricom.

In October 2017, Collymore went to the UK to receive treatment for Acute Myeloid Leukemia and returned in July 2018 to resume his duties.

“He has been undergoing treatment for this condition since then in different hospitals and most recently at Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi,” the statement said. His condition worsened about two week ago.