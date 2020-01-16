Cleaner tells court he smokes bhang to cope with toilet stench

A toilets cleaner pleaded guilty to charges of possession of bhang and told Makadara chief magistrate Heston Nyaga that he smokes the herb “to stay strong”.

Donald Mukungi was charged with trafficking nine rolls of bhang and an alternative charge of possessing the narcotic drug after he was found with the rolls worth Sh180 in Mukuru kwa Njenga on December 19 last year.

He denied the trafficking charge and claimed all the nine rolls were for his consumption.

Mukungi was found with the weed at his house in Vietnam village by assistant chief Lydia Kwamboka and her community policing team.

He confirmed the facts of the case as read out to him by prosecutor Jacline Kisoo.

Nyaga remanded him until January 24 when his social inquiry report will be tabled in court before sentencing him.