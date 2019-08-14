City woman charged with attempt to kill secret lover to get insurance millions – VIDEO

A middle aged woman and her accomplice were on Tuesday arraigned before a Nairobi court for allegedly trying to kill a man to get insurance compensation.

Emma Wangari Wangui allegedly planned to murder her secret lover Evans Karanja Mwangi with the help of her accomplice Peter Mwaniki Wanjiku.

The two wanted to claim millions on shillings in personal accident insurance cover from three companies.

The suspects are said to have forged a national identity card (ID) bearing the name of Evans Mwangi and submitted it to a staff at ICEA Lion Insurance on June 13, 2018.

Mr Mwaniki then submitted the forged ID to APA insurance, Wetlands branch, on June 14, 2018 in order to benefit from another cover.

Four days later, he submitted the same forged ID at Britam Insurance, Thika Branch.

According to Evans Mwangi, he has never paid a premium to any of the mentioned insurance companies. He claimed to have survived three attempts on his life.

Ms Wangari will remain in police custody until August 27 as investigations continue, but Mr Mwaniki was released on a cash bail on sh 200,000.

The two are also being investigated for alleged land grabbing cases in Ruiru and Thika.