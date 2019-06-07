City wife killed while trying to make up with estranged husband

A Kibera woman was killed as she made attempts to make up with her estranged husband after being separated for a year.

Irene Akello had been away from her husband Charles Omwoyo for a year after she returned home to her parents in Busia.

At some point last month the mother of one decided to return to Nairobi. She told her sister that she was going to search for employment.

On arrival, Irene stayed at a friend’s house before somehow resolving to reconcile with her estranged husband. She later disclosed to a friend that she was in the process of making up with her husband.

The makeup turned messy according to various accounts which are yet to be confirmed by police.

However, what is known is that she was later rushed to Mbagathi Hospital while bleeding heavily from her stomach. She died on May 18.

POSTMORTEM REPORT

A postmortem report indicated she was stabbed and her small intestines had been cut.

Her brother Lawrence Opondo told Nairobi News that they had no idea that Irene was trying to reconcile with her husband.

“She had been living home for a year with her daughter after her husband beat her up. We have never met the husband’s family and so when she accused him of violence we just told her to stay home,” he narrated.

“We did not know she had reconnected with her husband, it was her friend who told us how on arrival she told her she was determined to make her marriage work… the man and his family has been avoiding us,” Opondo told Nairobi News.

The family reported the assault incident at Kenyatta National Hospital Police Station.

Irene will be buried Saturday June 8

Kilimani DCIO Kilimani Fatuma Hadi told Nairobi News that she is following up on the matter and would give an update on Monday.