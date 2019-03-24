City schoolboys left with injuries after alleged assault by teacher in private school

A parent diplays injuries allegedly inflicted on her son by a teacher at St Ann’s Junior Academy. PHOTO | NYABOGA KIAGE

Two four year-old boys were left with whip wounds after they were allegedly beaten by their teacher at St Ann’s Junior Academy in Nairobi.

The boys’ parents have reported them incident at the Parklands police station.

The teacher is said to have assaulted the minors, leaving them with whip wounds on their backs and limps.

The parents are yet to return P3 forms to the police station.

“They are yet to bring back a P3 form issued to them and that is the challenge about the case,” said an officer privy to the matter.

A school official told Nairobi News that the teacher’s conduct was “against the instructions of the school administration.”

The school has since terminated the contract of the teacher.