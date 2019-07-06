City orphans kicked out of children’s home in feud over land

Orphans housed at Zion Children’s Home in Kasarani have been kicked out of their premises, Nairobi News has learnt.

According to Margaret Mwangi, the center’s founder, their properties including mattresses and clothes were taken out and placed by the roadside as the children watched in despair.

“We have been living here for the past 10 years and there is no single month that we have failed to pay rent. If anything, we have paid in excess of Sh 110, 000,” she told Nairobi News.

According to Margaret, they were in the early stages of negotiations to purchase the land where the centre sits, but some family members are opposed to the transaction.

“We were holding talks with some of the family members on acquiring the plot by August but there are others who do not want us here,” she said, adding that the center had not received an eviction notice.

“ As we speak, I am actually rushing there because I have just received a call informing me of the eviction.”

A neighbor who witnessed the eviction said she saw four men storming out the center’s main house carrying household items.

The centre hosts 60 children.