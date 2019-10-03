City man charged with incest for touching daughter’s breasts, demanding sex

A 34-year-old librarian was on Wednesday charged with incest for touching his 16-year-old daughter’s breasts.

The man was accused of committing the offence on diverse dates in June this year.

He was also charged with attempting to commit similar offence on diverse dates between June and September in Bahati estate.

The minor reported to the police that her father has been demanding to have sex with her on different times since her mother died.

She returned to the station on September 29 after the latest attempt.

The man denied the charges before Makadara Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga.