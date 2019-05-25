City house help caught on CCTV beating up an infant





A 31-year-old house help was caught on camera beating up a three-month-old while feeding her with a bottle of milk.

The house help, identified as Irene Nzisa, had been employed at a Mlolongo home a month and a half ago to be the caregiver of two children.

Her employer installed a nanny cam in the living room to help her keep tabs of what happens in the house in her absence.

SHOCK OF HER LIFE

On Monday, the employer got the shock of her life when she left the house to take her older daughter to the hospital. On checking the live feed from her nanny cam, she saw Nzisa beating up her infant daughter.

A footage of the incident, shared with Nairobi News, showed Nzisa feeding the young one and at some point places the bottle of milk on the table and starts beating up the infant on her hands and thighs.

After a while, she stopped feeding the baby and placed her on the baby nest while pointing at her in rage.

“I was in shock, we could not proceed to the hospital after I saw that video. I just went straight home and on my way I contacted my husband who came with the police,” the mother of two told Nairobi News.

Nzisa was arrested and locked up at Mlolongo police post for a night before she was released the following day.

“Her brother talked me out of pressing charges against his sister so I just withdrew the charges and she was released the following day.

‘HURT OTHER CHILDREN’

“I am however scared she may end up in someone’s house and hurt other children that is why I’m spreading the information,” said the mother of two.

The elder daughter, a three year old, had showed signs of disinterest in Nzisa.

The house help often complained that the elder girl was being troublesome.

“She kept complaining that my daughter was being troublesome but I never knew she would take it out on the three month old,” the mother told Nairobi News.

Nzisa has since been released from police custody after her brother pleaded with the mother of the child she assaulted.