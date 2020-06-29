Join our Telegram Channel
‘Churchill Show’ comedian Kasee found dead

By Hilary Kimuyu June 29th, 2020 1 min read

Popular comedian Joseph Musyoki Kivindu Kasee, was found dead in Kinoo, Kiambu County on Sunday evening.

The young entertainer was found dead around Nginduri area but the time of death is still unclear.

News of Kasee’s demise was confirmed on Sunday evening by Comedians in Kenya Comedians Society Chairman, Ken Waudo.

It still remains unclear what exactly led to the comedian’s death, but Waudo said that investigations had been opened to identify the clear cause of his death.

Veteran comedian Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill was among those who also confirmed his passing and mourned him.

“Meanwhile I’ve received sad news that comedian Kasee is no more..So sad, RIP,” Churchill tweeted.


“A really sad way to end the week… it is a bitter pill to swallow but then we cannot question God’s plans… My deepest condolences to the family & friends of Kasee… May your hearts find peace from the almighty,” added Churchill.

 

