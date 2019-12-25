Christmas joy as matatu driver and tout win brand-new matatu worth Sh5.2m

Christmas has come with big blessing to a matatu driver and his conductor, who are now proud owners of a brand-new 32-seater Isuzu matatu valued at Sh5.2 million.

The two winners, Laban Ngugi and Boniface Njuguna, were announced as curtains came down on Vivo Energy Kenya’s 10-week ‘Weka Collabo’ promotional campaign.

Through the campaign, the company, which markets and distributes Shell-branded fuels and lubricants, sought to reward loyal customers and sensitize matatu drivers, conductors and boda boda riders on their brands.

Others who will also be a happy lot this Christmas are 15 consumers who were awarded motorbikes valued at Sh4.5 million.

Vivo Energy Kenya Retail Manager, Badawi Reda, while handing over the matatu, said that public commuter transport continues to be a key driver of their economic development as it provides service to millions of Kenyans a day.

‘WEKA COLLABO’

“Weka Collabo was an exciting campaign that enabled us to gain insights on how to propel this sector by driving entrepreneurial spirit among our youth whilst propagating our education agenda on Shell fuels and lubricants usage,” Reda said.

According to Reda the campaign provided opportunities to the youth to consider boda boda and matatu business as alternatives source of income.

‘Weka Collabo’, which loosely translates to ‘Get a partnership’, is derived from urban slang that was coined to celebrate the unique relationship and camaraderie that exists between drivers and conductors in Kenya’s public commuter systems.