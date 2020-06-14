Christina Shusho: Why I left my husband

Celebrated Tanzanian gospel singer Christina Shusho has responded to reports about her separation with her husband Pastor John Shusho.

For a while now, there have been rumours, especially in Tanzania, that Shusho, who has a huge fan base in Kenya, has moved out of her matrimonial home.

NEW CALLING

The reports emerged after the mother of three, left her home and stopped attending her husband’s church and started her own church, the Dreamer Centre, that is still under construction.

That’s not all, Shusho has also been spotted several times not wearing her wedding ring something that has raised more eyebrows.

But the singer has now explained that everything that is happening is her way her of responding to a new calling from God.

“Ukweli ni kwamba ni assignment tu there is nothing different other than that. Ni assignment tu ambayo nimekuta Mungu amenipa kipindi hiki. Kwa hiyo lazima nitoke niende ku fulfill assignment,” Shusho said.

NEW CHURCH

She further said that she before starting her own church, she had a discussion with her husband and they both agreed on it.

She also addressed the issue of no longer being seen in public with her husband and not posting his or their family pictures on social media.

“Siposti picha ya familia yangu sababu haileti pesa. If it doesn’t bring anything why (post)?” she posed.

Shusho met her husband while fellowshipping in his TIG Church and became a key member of the choir.

She started singing 15 years ago while still fellowshipping at that same church.