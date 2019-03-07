Chiseled MP gets thirsty admirers drooling – PHOTOS

Share this via PWA





Soft spoken Mvita MP Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir has caused chatter on social media with his chiseled body after shedding over 40 kilogrammes .

The MP has been sharing videos and pictures of his weight loss journey on Instagram, accompanied with inspirational quotes to encourage others to persevere till the end.

His now also spots a signature beard look, which he did not have before.

His sense of fashion has also improved, giving Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho a run for his money.

Below are 10 pictures of Mr Abdulswamad of his transformations and unique sense of style.