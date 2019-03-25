Children’s home cook finally arrested over claims of sodomy

A signboard to Martyrs of Uganda Children's Home in Machakos where the incidents of sodomy reportedly happened. PHOTO | COURTESY

A cook who is at the center of child molestation claims at a children’s home in Machakos has finally been arrested.

Mr Katuku Mutuku, a cook at Martyrs of Uganda Children’s Home, who has been accused of molesting eight 13-year-old boys, was arrested on Monday morning in Masinga.

Mr Katuku has been on the run since February 15, 2019, when one of the boys reported that he had been sodomized by the said cook, who has reportedly been at the facility for about 10 years.

ARRESTED

The suspect was arrested by Administration Police officers who were acting on a tip off from a close relative of the suspect who reported his whereabouts.

According to Machakos Deputy Children’s Officer Emily Kimanzi, Mr Katuku is still in Masingi awaiting transfer to Machakos police station in the course of the day.

The suspect is due to appear in Machakos Law Court on Tuesday.

COURT ORDER

The county children’s department obtained a court order on Wednesday and with the help of police officers proceeded to close down the orphanage which is run by the Catholic Church.

According to one of the victims, Mr Mutuku would lure them with food and once inside the kitchen, he would sodomise them and threaten to not give them food if they mentioned it to anyone.

The case will be mentioned on Wednesday this week.