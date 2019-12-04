Chicken, pizza, burger most ordered for fast-food online in Nairobi

Chicken, pizza and burger dominate delicacies that are ordered online amid health concerns about fast foods, which have been associated with lifestyle diseases.

Residents of Kileleshwa, Kilimani and estates along Ngong road prefer to order their food online more than other city dwellers, this is according to the Jumia Food Index report 2019.

HOT SPOTS

The report which was launched on Tuesday, indicates that there are fewer orders from low-income earning areas compared to those living in middle-income areas.

The report showed that the top hot spots in Nairobi are mainly the city’s suburbs.

Other areas in the capital where people order more food online include Syokimau, Mountain View and Kitengela, although not as much as the aforementioned areas.

The report attributes high demand for chicken on affordability, pointing out that most restaurants have lowered the cost to attracting high number of buyers and has been leading in the last three years.

“For the last three years, chicken has been the most popular with pizza ranks consistently second in terms of popularity,” said Shreenal Ruparelia, managing director Jumia East Africa.

The trends, say the findings, are informed by convenience needs from the customers who are willing to spend an extra coin.

CHINESE FOOD

“Consumers are starting to value convenience more and more. They are willing to spend a little bit extra to save time and effort,” says the Jumia Food Index Report 2019.

In Nakuru, Jumia food receives more orders from the Central Business District (CBD), Kilimani and Naka which are the town’s suburbs.

However, Nakuru registered a weird trend in terms of the most ordered cuisine. Chinese food seemed to be people’s number one choice in the Rift Valley town.

“Our statistics revealed something special about Nakuru as we found that Chinese food seemed to be the most popular cuisine,” noted Ms. Ruparelia.

In Mombasa, the online food vendor receives most orders from Nyali, Citymall and Mamba village.

The Jumia Food Index report indicates the estimated market size for food and beverage is between Sh830 and 880 Billion.