Celebrating all the fathers on this Father’s Day





Every third Sunday of June, the world marks Father’s Day to honour biological fathers, step fathers and all men who play the role of father figures.

A good father makes all the difference in a child’s life.

He’s a pillar of strength, support and discipline. His work is endless and, oftentimes, thankless.

But in the end, it shows in the sound, well-adjusted children he raises.

Even though most of the time they go unappreciated, on this Father’s Day, we celebrate all the men who are fathers, step fathers and role models.

Remember any man can be a father, but it takes a special person to be a dad.

Here are a few messages from Netizens to their fathers on this special day.

“I do everything to be a good Father to my Daughter, because I have a good Father I thoroughly enjoy and appreciate. And my Father himself each time after talking about my Grandfather, he would say “My Father loved me dearly!!!” How you are as a Dad is greatly influenced by how you were fathered. Generation to Generation. I cherish my Daughter who made me a Dad. There is no higher honor! #HappyFathersDay,”wrote Kevin Otiende.

“One day is not enough to honor how special of a father you truly are because you are amazing every day. Thank you for all that you do. You’re full of compassion, love, and strength. When we need strong hand of support in our family, you are always there. I love you for being who you’re and for all that you do. Happy Father’s Day to a wonderful husband and father to our Prince Liam ❤️❤️❤️❤️😍🎉 ,”Georgina Kabras posted.