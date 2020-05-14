Cause of Tecra Muigai’s death revealed

Tecra Muigai, the daughter of Keroche Breweries owners, died of injuries she sustained on the left side of her head.

This is according to the results of an autopsy that was conducted on Tuesday at Nairobi’s Lee Funeral Home by Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor.

INJURIES

Dr Johansen said the injuries are consistent with a fall down the stairs.

Tecra is believed to have fallen off the stairs of a private house in Lamu where she was staying with her boyfriend Omar Lali.

A team representing the family, including lawyer James Orengo, is expected to meet doctors from Nairobi Hospital who attended to Tecra after she was flown in from the coast.

BURIAL

The team will examine Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scans that were taken when Tecra was at the Hospital. They will also do blood and urine tests to establish if there are the presence of other substances like alcohol in the body.

Following Tecra’s death, Mr Lali was arrested and is currently in police custody after a Lamu court allowed detectives to detain him for 21 days so they can complete investigations. The case will be mentioned on May 26.

Tecra, who was the daughter of Mr Joseph Karanja (Chairman, Keroche Breweries) and Mrs Tabitha Karanja (CEO, Keroche Breweries), will be buried in Naivasha in a private family ceremony.