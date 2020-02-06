Catholic priest caught pants down with married woman by armed husband

A catholic priest, who was busted with a married woman at her husband’s home in Makueni on Wednesday, narrowly escaped death after police arrived on time to rescue him.

Father Wesonga Maloba of Gatundu Parish was been allegedly found with Susan Kivuva by her husband Thomas Kimeu Mulwa at around 4am in Kiumoni sub location, Kathonzweni sub county.

Mulwa, a businessman, returned home and found a strange car parked outside his house. His domestic worker informed him that it belonged to a Father.

He called out his wife to open the door for him but she declined.

Mulwa, who was armed, then fired four shots at Fr. Maloba’s car’s tyres and deflated all them while he was still locked up inside the house with the businessman’s wife, who had flatly refused to open the door.

FIREARM

Police reports indicate that officers from Kathonzweni visited Mulwa’s home and disarmed him after Kiumoni assistant chief reported the matter to Kavumbu Police Post.

Mulwa’s Ceska pistol was confiscated with two empty magazines and 13 bullets.

Makueni police commander Joseph Napeiyian said he had seen the reports but did not have details of the incident.

The matter is under investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations detectives in Kathonzweni.