Renowned fashion designer leaves Sh19.6b inheritance for his famous cat





Celebrated fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette is set to inherit £150 million (Sh19.6 billion) following her owner’s death.

Karl died last Tuesday in Paris at 85 years. His death was confirmed by Chanel, where he had been a creative director for over 30 years.

Choupette, who was adopted by Lagerfeld back in 2011, lived a luxurious life, as documented on her social media platforms.

Her accounts Instagram boasts over 190000 followers. The feline’s social media and popular blog are run by digital marketing expert Ashley Tschudin.

She was perhaps one of the most famous cats in the world, even with her own book Choupette: The Private Life of a High-Flying Fashion Cat, brimming with style and life advice.

MODELLING

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Choupette is a mogul on her own, having earned millions of pounds modelling for the likes of Japanese cosmetics brand Shu Uemura and German car company Vauxhall.

She also brought out a range of merchandise in 2014 branded with the cartoon “Monster Choupette” and has also collaborated with brands such as the luxury cat product line, Cheshire & Wan.

Back in 2013, Lagerfeld told CNN of the love for his cat – so much so that he would marry her if it were legal.

“There is no marriage, yet, for human beings and animals,” he lamented. “I never thought that I would fall in love like this with a cat.”

Messages of condolences have been pouring into Choupette’s Instagram choupettesdiary.