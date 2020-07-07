Canadian actor Nick Cordero dies after battling Covid-19 for 95 days

Canadian actor Nick Cordero, who had been hospitalised for three months and had his leg amputated after contracting the coronavirus, is dead.

News of his death was shared by his wife, Amanda Kloots, on Sunday.

“God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him,” Kloots said in an Instagram post.

Kloots has been regularly updating her social media accounts with news of her husband’s ups and downs as he battled the virus and its complications.

She shared on social media that Cordero spent some time on a ventilator, suffered multiple Covid-19 complications and in April had his leg amputated.

SAY GOODBYE

In a post a month ago she wrote that doctors had told her the actor won’t make it and she should say her goodbye.

‘’I’ve been told a couple of times that he won’t make it. I’ve been told to say goodbye. I’ve been told it would take a miracle. Well, I have faith. Faith that is small as a mustard seed sometimes, but that is all you need sometimes,’’ she wrote.

According to the New York Times, Medical experts said that Cordero’s death underscored a multitude of unknowns about the coronavirus — including the ways it could imperil even young, healthy people who did not appear to be at increased risk of contracting the severe disease.

ACTING CAREER

“The idea that ‘I’m young, I’ll be fine’ is not an idea that we can completely subscribe to,” said Dr Utibe Essien, a physician and health equity researcher at the University of Pittsburgh.

Born in Canada, Cordero grew up in Hamilton, Ontario, and then made his way to the Big Apple.

In 2014 he was nominated for a Tony Award and a Drama Desk Award for his role in Bullets Over Broadway, a role that earned him a Theatre World Award and Outer Critics Circle Award.

Cordero met Kloots, a former Broadway dancer, when they were both performing in Bullets over Broadway and they married in 2017. They were blessed with a son, Elvis, who is one-year-old now.