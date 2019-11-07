Businessman charged with assaulting security guard he had fired

A businessman was on Wednesday charged with assaulting a security guard who had returned to claim his dues after dismissal.

George Ndonga Sirro the proprietor of Solar Trends Company Limited was accused of assaulting and injuring Evans Emongura Ocholi.

UNPAID WAGES

Sirro allegedly assaulted Ocholi in his company’s premises along Nanyuki road in Industrial Area, Nairobi on October 17.

Ocholi had gone to claim his wages from Sirro who had fired him and reported him to police.

Sirro had accused Ocholi of stealing from him but the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions at Makadara Law Courts rejected the allegations against him for lack of evidence and freed him.

The suspect accosted Ocholi at the company’s reception fuming that he had no permission to set foot in the premises.

Both fell down during the scuffle as Sirro attempted to frogmarch Ocholi out of the the premises.

SUSTAINED INJURIES

However, Ocholi’s former colleague, who was guarding the premises, intervened and rescued Ocholi from Sirro who was strangling him.

Sirro later smashed Ocholi on the metallic gates before kicking him out. Ocholi sustained injuries on his spine.

The complainant reported the matter at Industrial Area Police Station before seeking treatment at a clinic in Kayole.

Sirro denied the charges before Makadara chief magistrate Heston Nyaga.

He was released on a cash bail of Sh 10,000. The hearing of the case will start on March 11, 2020.