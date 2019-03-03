How heartless burglars broke into Mwatha’s house during her burial

An elderly mourner walks towards the casket to view the remains of the late activist Caroline Mwatha during her burial at Asembo in Siaya county on February 23, 2019. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI

On February 22, 2019, the family of the late activist Caroline Mwatha left Nairobi for Asembo Bay, Siaya county to lay her to rest.

A few days later, on their return to their city residence, they were shocked to find the house burglarized. A 49-inch TV set and a carpet was missing.

“It is baffling that the people who broke into my house only took the 49-inch TV set and the carpet, leaving other electronics, including the fridge and woofer,” said Joshua Ochieng’ the widower.

He immediately reported the matter to the police and investigations are ongoing.

MOURNING CAROL

A witness who agreed to cooperate with the authorities revealed to Ochieng’ that he had seen the suspected burglars.

“The witness told me he saw the burglars – two men and a woman,” Ochieng’ said.

Close friends to the deceased’s family are however of the opinion that the burglars are people well known to them.

“There is no way someone can come from far to steal; we are very sure they were with us as we were mourning Carol,” said one of Carol’s friend, who did not want to be identified.