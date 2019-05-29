Brothers forced to share Sh80m inheritance with married sisters

A court has forced two brothers to share their parent’s estate, which is valued at more than Sh80 million, equally with their three married sisters.

Justice Teresiah Matheka directed Mr Francis Wambugu and Mr Sammy Mathangani to ensure the estate of their mother Esther Wangui Kamuhia (deceased) will devolve in equal shares among all the five children.

The estate comprises more than 10 acres of prime pieces of land on the Nyeri-Karatina road.

The brothers sought to share the estate equally between them. They said their mother had made a will dated January 2, 2010.

Mr Mathangani produced the said will in court.

In his proposed mode of distribution, Mr Mathangani said his sisters — Bance Wangechi Wachira, Mary Wanjiku Kahu and Rose Waigumo Ndeere — were married with their own homes.

He added that Waigumo was deceased.

Justice Matheka said the issue of married daughters not inheriting from their parents is a dead horse.

“The law of Succession Act does not know sex or gender. It knows the deceased’s child. The parcel of land belonged to the mother of all the parties herein.”