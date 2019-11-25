Bride makes bizarre grand entry to her wedding in a coffin

A couple has taken the poplar nuptial vows, ‘till death do us part’ to another level after the bride arrived at their wedding in a coffin.

The bizarre incident was captured in an undated video that is making rounds on social media.

It is not clear when and where the wedding took place.

The video was shared on twitter by @ Postsubman with the caption, “Bride arrives at her wedding in a coffin.”

Bride arrives her wedding in a coffin.

In the video, the guests can be seen and heard cheering around a coffin covered with a black clothe.

A crisp white coffin is revealed when the black clothe is pulled away.

Seconds later, a man steps forward and opens the coffin where the bride, in a gold gown, emerges.

The crowd keeps cheering at the bride who is clearly very happy.

The identity of the bride and groom remains unclear.

Here are some of the reactions from netizens:

Wait… Is that her wedding, reception or funeral???

Is this one not madness like this?

Dead on arrival