Bouncer linked to Ugandan musician Radio’s death convicted of manslaughter

An Entebbe court on Monday ruled that Godfrey Wamala, commonly known as Troy, did not murder famed Ugandan artist Moses Ssekibogo, aka Mowzey Radio.

But in the same ruling inside a packed and emotionally charged courtroom, Judge Jane Francis Abodo convicted Troy of manslaughter.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

Murder is defined in legal terms as the unlawful premeditated killing of one human being by another. Manslaughter, on the other hand, is the crime of killing a human being without prior planning.

Troy has denied murdering the famed musician in this case which has dragged on for more than a year.

But one witness referred to as David Washington, a music producer who was with Radio on the night he died, told the court that he saw Troy – a night club bouncer – physically harm Radio during a brawl at a De Bar, a night club located along the Kampala-Entebbe highway.

TESTIMONY

“(Inside the bar) Radio met like five people whom I had never met before. I started seeing Radio’s friends laughing at him. He (Radio) got angry and poured alcohol on the (club manager) Egesa. Egesa got angry and smashed the bottles on the table,” Washington explained in his testimony.

“It was then that Egesa called bouncers to take Radio out and indeed they took him out. But on the way, Troy grabbed Mowzey and threw him down and he hit the head on the ground,” he further testified.

Radio, renowned for his songs such as Neera, Bread and Butter, Potential, and Kuku, left behind three children he sired from two baby mamas.