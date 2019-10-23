Bouncer faces manslaughter for killing reveller during brawl over boiled eggs

A bouncer at a city bar was has been charged with killing a patron he assaulted during a bar brawl between revellers who disagreed over two boiled eggs.

William Otieno Otundo is facing manslaughter charges after a reveller he assaulted at Home Point Club in Kware area of Embakasi, Nairobi, succumbed to injuries nearly two months later.

Otundo allegedly assaulted Benjamin Barasa on August 5 after he was involved in a fight with other revellers who accused him of being mean.

Barasa was treated at a clinic and returned home to recuperate but developed complications and later died while being transferred from Kimaiti Hospital to Bungoma referral hospital on September 23.

An egg each

The deceased had bought his brother Shadrack Barasa and their cousin an egg each while they were having drinks at the club when the other patrons confronted them for sidelining them.

A fight ensued and Shadrack and some other patrons were kicked out by Otundo for being unruly, but Shadrack’s brother, Benjamin, was left behind.

On return, Otundo, the bouncer, is said to have accosted the deceased and allegedly grabbed and smashed him against a wall where he sustained injuries to his leg and abdomen.

The suspect was arrested on September 29 for threatening the owner of the club and later rearrested to face the manslaughter charges.

He denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinji of Makadara Law Courts.

Kithinji freed him on bond of Sh500,000 without an option of a cash bail. Hearing of the matter starts on February 27, next year.