Fiery human rights activist Boniface Mwangi has been left in seventh heaven from a recent flight he took on a private jet to deliver a speech in the US.

On Friday Mwangi shared his mind-blowing experience on social media, complete with the in flight photos he took during the trip.

A clearly smitten Mwangi admitted that he was pleasantly surprised to learn that he was the only passenger on board that flight.

“I was flown on a private jet to deliver a speech and was like WOW! I gotta have a meeting with my team and say, standards have been set, let’s double my speaking fee. On a serious note, be authentic, stay true to yourself! Dare to be different,” Mwangi wrote on his official Facebook account.

Mr Mwangi was picked to be one of the three keynote speakers at Bretton Woods in North Hemisphere, USA.

The other notable speaker at the event was the former President of Harvard University, Larry Summers, who also served as US Secretary of the Treasury under President Bill Clinton and Riane Eisler 88.

Mwangi, who delivered his speech on Wednesday, said he spoke “on behalf of every African who believes it’s time we stop illicit financial flows, that Africa needs more trade not aid, ease of travel and open borders.”

In one of the photos, a beaming Mwangi, who is dressed in short trousers, a black t shirt and sandals, is seen seated inside the jet.

In another photo, he is seen standing on the tarmac with the aircraft and a massive black four-wheel drive vehicle in the background.