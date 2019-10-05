Boni Khalwale loses first wife to cancer

Former Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale is mourning the demise of his first wife Adelaide.

Adelaide Khalwale died at her home in Malinya, Ikolomani constituency on Saturday morning, after a long battle with cancer, .

Khalwale confirmed the sad news via his social media accounts by posting: “A sad morning. Death has just robbed my first wife.”



The ex-senator’s first wife was until her death a staff member at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology.

The seasoned politician, however, did not divulge much details regarding the health of his first wife.

The body of Adelaide has been taken to St Elizabeth’s Mukumu Hospital.

Khalwale who has in the past openly declared he is a proud polygamist, went about his life normally and remained active on social media without revealing his wife was sick.

In past media interviews, he revealed that he has two wives, the now-late Adelaide and his second partner Josephine Khalwale.

Mr Khalwale took to social media to brag about his wife’s academic achievements as she graduated with a Master’s in Business Administration from KCA University.