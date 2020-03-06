Bomet resident arrested for sodomising mentally challenged man

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in Bomet county for sodomising a mentally challenged man.

Charles Ngetich Cheruiyot was arrested by members of the public and handed over to the police at Konoin sub county on Thursday morning.

According to the police, the incident, which has shocked area residents, happened at Cheibei village of Kaptebengwet location.

“The victim’s father left him at home as he went to the farm, but later received a phone call informing him that his son had been raped (sodomized),” the police said in a report.

The suspect, who was caught in the act by neighbours, fled the scene but was pursued by members of the public who caught up with him, beat him up before handing him over to the police who locked him up.

“The victim was taken to hospital where he was treated and discharged,” said Konoin sub county police commander Alex Shikondi.

The suspect, who is being held at Mogogosiek Police Station, will be arraigned in court to answer to charges of committing unnatural offence.