Body of MP’s son who died in swimming pool expected home

The body of Chris Atema Masaka, the first-born son of Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali, who drowned in the US 10 days ago, will be flown home on Wednesday.

According to Robert Ayitsi, the deceased’s brother, arrangement to have the brought body home have been concluded.

Masaka, who was serving in the US Marine, drowned in a swimming pool in Arizona State on July 26 while trying to rescue a young girl of Canadian descent.

Mr Ayitsi revealed that the father of two had travelled from Illinois to Arizona on holiday with his family when he met his death.

SUDDEN DEATH

“He had been in Arizona for only one day, it is a sudden death, as a family we shall give a comprehensive statement on what exactly occurred once we have been briefed by the MP who has travelled to the USA,” Ayitsi told journalists.

Friends and relatives have been working on funeral arrangements in Nairobi and Ikolomani. Masaka is expected to be buried this coming weekend.